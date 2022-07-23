Textbook Question
How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
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How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
What two carbonyl compounds are required for the synthesis of morachalcone A, via a Claisen–Schmidt condensation?
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Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
a.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
b.