Textbook Question
How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
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How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?
b.
What two carbonyl compounds are required for the synthesis of morachalcone A, via a Claisen–Schmidt condensation?
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Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
c.
What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?
a.
Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
b.