Enolate Ion

An enolate ion is a resonance-stabilized anion formed from a carbonyl compound when a base abstracts an alpha hydrogen. This ion is crucial in aldol reactions as it acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of another molecule. The stability of the enolate ion is influenced by the structure of the carbonyl compound and the nature of the base used, which can affect the overall reaction pathway and product distribution.