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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 25a
Chapter 18, Problem 25a

Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
a. Chemical structure showing a six-membered ring with a carbonyl group and a hydroxyl group, illustrating aldol condensation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the target molecule and recognize the functional groups present. The compound contains a ketone group and a β-hydroxy group, which suggests it could be synthesized via an aldol addition reaction.
Step 2: Determine the starting materials for the aldol addition. The β-hydroxy ketone structure indicates that the reaction involves a ketone and an aldehyde or another ketone as reactants. The cyclopentanone ring suggests cyclopentanone as one of the starting materials.
Step 3: Propose the aldol addition mechanism. In the first step, cyclopentanone undergoes enolate formation under basic conditions. The enolate ion then attacks the carbonyl carbon of the second reactant, which could be acetone, forming a β-hydroxy ketone intermediate.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the reaction. The aldol addition typically forms a new C-C bond between the α-carbon of the enolate and the carbonyl carbon of the electrophile. Ensure the correct orientation of the substituents to match the target molecule.
Step 5: Verify the reaction conditions. Aldol addition reactions typically require a base such as NaOH or KOH to generate the enolate ion. The reaction is carried out in a solvent like water or ethanol to facilitate the addition step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldol Addition

Aldol addition is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where two carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones, react in the presence of a base to form a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound. This reaction involves the formation of an enolate ion from one carbonyl compound, which then attacks the carbonyl carbon of another, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. The product can undergo dehydration to yield an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound.
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Enolate Ion

An enolate ion is a resonance-stabilized anion formed from a carbonyl compound when a base abstracts an alpha hydrogen. This ion is crucial in aldol reactions as it acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of another molecule. The stability of the enolate ion is influenced by the structure of the carbonyl compound and the nature of the base used, which can affect the overall reaction pathway and product distribution.
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Dehydration of Aldol Products

After the aldol addition step, the resulting β-hydroxy carbonyl compound can undergo dehydration, where a molecule of water is eliminated, leading to the formation of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. This step is often driven by the stability of the conjugated system formed in the product. Dehydration can be facilitated by heating or the presence of acid or base, and it is a key step in synthesizing more complex organic molecules from simpler precursors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?

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Textbook Question

What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?

b.

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Textbook Question

What two carbonyl compounds are required for the synthesis of morachalcone A, via a Claisen–Schmidt condensation?

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888
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Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:

c.

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Textbook Question

What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?

a.

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Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:

b.

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