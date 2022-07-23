Claisen–Schmidt Condensation

The Claisen–Schmidt condensation is a reaction between an aldehyde and a ketone in the presence of a base, leading to the formation of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the enolate ion derived from one carbonyl compound on the carbonyl carbon of the other, followed by dehydration. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for identifying the specific carbonyl compounds needed for synthesizing morachalcone A.