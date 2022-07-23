Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 24
Chapter 18, Problem 24

How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
Chemical structure of a ketone with a carbonyl group and two alkyl chains, illustrating enolate alkylation and acylation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the target compound. The compound is a ketone with a carbonyl group (C=O) located on the second carbon of a pentane chain. This suggests that the synthesis will involve forming a ketone functional group and constructing the pentane chain.
Step 2: Choose a starting material with no more than three carbons. A suitable starting material could be ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) or propyl bromide (C3H7Br), as these are simple alkyl halides with three or fewer carbons.
Step 3: Perform a Grignard reaction. React ethyl bromide with magnesium in dry ether to form ethylmagnesium bromide (a Grignard reagent). This reagent will be used to extend the carbon chain.
Step 4: React the Grignard reagent with an appropriate carbonyl compound. For example, react ethylmagnesium bromide with propanal (CH3CH2CHO), which contains three carbons, to form a secondary alcohol intermediate. The reaction involves nucleophilic addition of the Grignard reagent to the carbonyl group.
Step 5: Oxidize the secondary alcohol to a ketone. Use an oxidizing agent such as PCC (pyridinium chlorochromate) or Jones reagent to convert the secondary alcohol into the desired ketone, completing the synthesis of the target compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enolate Formation

Enolates are nucleophilic species formed from the deprotonation of alpha-hydrogens in carbonyl compounds. This process is crucial for reactions such as alkylation and acylation, where the enolate acts as a nucleophile to attack electrophiles. Understanding how to generate enolates from starting materials is essential for synthesizing more complex molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Formation of Enolates

Alkylation Reactions

Alkylation involves the transfer of an alkyl group to a nucleophile, often using enolates derived from carbonyl compounds. This reaction allows for the construction of longer carbon chains from smaller precursors. Mastery of alkylation techniques is vital for building complex organic structures from simple starting materials.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:19
Sodium Alkynide Alkylation

Carbon Chain Length and Reactivity

The reactivity of organic compounds often depends on their carbon chain length and structure. In this context, starting materials with three or fewer carbons can be strategically chosen to ensure that the desired compound can be synthesized through enolate chemistry. Recognizing how to manipulate carbon chain length is key to effective organic synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Learning Alkane Prefixes up to 12 Carbons in Length
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?

b.

1456
views
Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:

c.

1198
views
Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?

c.

959
views
Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:

a.

1194
views
Textbook Question

What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?

a.

1384
views
Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:

b.

1243
views