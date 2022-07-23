Alkylation of Enolates

Alkylation of enolates involves the reaction of an enolate ion with an alkyl halide to form a new carbon-carbon bond. This reaction is typically carried out under conditions that favor the formation of the enolate, followed by the nucleophilic attack on the electrophilic carbon of the alkyl halide. The choice of alkyl halide can influence the regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the resulting product.