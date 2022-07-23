Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
Indicate how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanone and any other necessary reagents:
d.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.
b. What carboxylic acid is formed when the malonic ester synthesis is carried out with two equivalents of malonic ester, one equivalent of 1,5-dibromopentane, and two equivalents of base?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d.