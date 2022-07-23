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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 72b
Chapter 18, Problem 72b

Draw the products of the following reactions:
b. Chemical structures illustrating the aldol condensation reaction between two organic compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction taking place. Determine whether the reaction is an addition, substitution, elimination, or rearrangement reaction based on the reactants and conditions provided.
Step 2: Analyze the functional groups present in the reactants. Look for key reactive sites such as double bonds, halides, hydroxyl groups, or carbonyl groups that will participate in the reaction.
Step 3: Consider the reagents and reaction conditions provided. For example, if the reaction involves an electrophile and a nucleophile, predict how they will interact to form the product.
Step 4: Apply the mechanism of the reaction to predict the structure of the product. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons during bond formation and bond breaking.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the product, if applicable. Ensure that the product adheres to Markovnikov's rule, anti-Markovnikov's rule, or stereochemical requirements based on the reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting reactivity and understanding how different compounds will behave in reactions. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations are vital when drawing reaction products, especially in reactions involving chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

c.

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compound can be prepared from starting materials that have no more than five carbons:

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Textbook Question

Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

a.

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Textbook Question

b. What carboxylic acid is formed when the malonic ester synthesis is carried out with two equivalents of malonic ester, one equivalent of 1,5-dibromopentane, and two equivalents of base?

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

d.

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