Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
Show how the following compound can be prepared from starting materials that have no more than five carbons:
Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
b. What carboxylic acid is formed when the malonic ester synthesis is carried out with two equivalents of malonic ester, one equivalent of 1,5-dibromopentane, and two equivalents of base?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d.