Alkylation of Enolates

Alkylation of enolates involves the nucleophilic attack of the enolate on an alkyl halide, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. This reaction is significant in organic synthesis as it allows for the introduction of alkyl groups to carbonyl compounds, expanding the complexity of the molecule. The choice of alkyl halide can influence the regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the product.