Textbook Question
Show how the amino acid alanine can be synthesized from propanoic acid.
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Show how the amino acid alanine can be synthesized from propanoic acid.
Show how the following compound can be prepared from starting materials that have no more than five carbons:
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
b. What carboxylic acid is formed when the malonic ester synthesis is carried out with two equivalents of malonic ester, one equivalent of 1,5-dibromopentane, and two equivalents of base?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d.