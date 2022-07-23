Textbook Question
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
a.
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What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
a.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
b.
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
c.
Describe how the following compounds could be prepared from cyclohexanone using an enamine intermediate:
b.
Describe how the following compounds could be prepared from cyclohexanone using an enamine intermediate:
a.