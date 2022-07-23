Textbook Question
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
a.
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What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
a.
How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?
b.
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
b.
What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?
a.