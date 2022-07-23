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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 16a
Chapter 18, Problem 16a

How could each of the following compounds be prepared from cyclohexanone?
a.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the target compound. The target compound is a ketone with a butyl group attached to the alpha-carbon of cyclohexanone. This suggests an alkylation reaction at the alpha-carbon of cyclohexanone.
Step 2: Identify the reagent needed for alkylation. To introduce a butyl group, you would use a butyl halide (e.g., 1-bromobutane or 1-chlorobutane) as the alkylating agent.
Step 3: Prepare cyclohexanone for alkylation. Cyclohexanone must first be converted into its enolate form. This can be achieved by treating cyclohexanone with a strong base such as sodium hydride (NaH) or lithium diisopropylamide (LDA). The base deprotonates the alpha-carbon, forming the enolate ion.
Step 4: Perform the alkylation reaction. The enolate ion reacts with the butyl halide in an SN2 mechanism, where the halide is displaced, and the butyl group is attached to the alpha-carbon of cyclohexanone.
Step 5: Purify the product. After the reaction is complete, the mixture can be purified using techniques such as distillation or chromatography to isolate the desired compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexanone Structure and Reactivity

Cyclohexanone is a cyclic ketone with a six-membered carbon ring and a carbonyl group (C=O). Its structure makes it a versatile intermediate in organic synthesis, allowing for various reactions such as nucleophilic addition and oxidation. Understanding its reactivity is crucial for determining how to convert it into other compounds.
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Nucleophilic Addition Reactions

Nucleophilic addition reactions involve the attack of a nucleophile on the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group. In the case of cyclohexanone, nucleophiles can add to the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of alcohols or other functional groups. This concept is essential for synthesizing derivatives from cyclohexanone.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations refer to the chemical reactions that convert one functional group into another. In organic synthesis, these transformations are key to modifying compounds like cyclohexanone into desired products. Familiarity with common reactions, such as reduction, oxidation, and substitution, is necessary for planning the synthesis of target compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?

a.

1120
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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material:

a.

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Textbook Question

How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?

b.

1104
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Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds could be prepared from cyclohexanone using an enamine intermediate:

b.

1278
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Textbook Question

How could each of the following compounds be prepared from cyclohexanone?

b.

974
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Textbook Question

Describe how the following compounds could be prepared from cyclohexanone using an enamine intermediate:

a.

852
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