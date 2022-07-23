Textbook Question
How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?
a.
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How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?
a.
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material:
a.
How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?
b.
Describe how the following compounds could be prepared from cyclohexanone using an enamine intermediate:
b.
How could each of the following compounds be prepared from cyclohexanone?
b.
Describe how the following compounds could be prepared from cyclohexanone using an enamine intermediate:
a.