Textbook Question
How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
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How could you prepare the following compound using a starting material that contains no more than three carbons?
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
b.
What reagents should be used to prepare the following compounds?
c.
Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
a.
What aldol addition product is formed from each of the following compounds?
a.
Describe how the following compounds can be prepared using an aldol addition in the first step of the synthesis:
b.