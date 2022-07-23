Aldol Addition

Aldol addition is a reaction between two carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones, in the presence of a base, leading to the formation of β-hydroxy aldehydes or ketones. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of an enolate ion on another carbonyl carbon, resulting in a new carbon-carbon bond. The product can further undergo dehydration to form an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound.