Textbook Question
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
b.
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Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
b.
What alkyl bromide(s) should be used in the malonic ester synthesis of each of the following carboxylic acids?
a. propanoic acid
b. 2-methylpropanoic acid
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? c. 4-phenyl-2-butanone
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
d.
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? a. 2-pentanone
Explain why the following carboxylic acids cannot be prepared by a malonic ester synthesis:
c.