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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 41b
Chapter 18, Problem 41b

What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the acetoacetic ester synthesis. This reaction involves the alkylation of ethyl acetoacetate (a β-keto ester) followed by hydrolysis and decarboxylation to produce a methyl ketone. The key step is identifying the alkyl bromide that will introduce the desired alkyl group to the β-keto ester.
Step 2: Analyze the target molecule, 2-octanone. The structure of 2-octanone consists of a ketone group on the second carbon of an eight-carbon chain. This means the methyl ketone is derived from ethyl acetoacetate by adding a six-carbon chain to the α-carbon of the β-keto ester.
Step 3: Determine the alkyl group needed. To form 2-octanone, the ethyl acetoacetate must be alkylated with a six-carbon alkyl group. This alkyl group will come from the alkyl bromide used in the reaction.
Step 4: Identify the appropriate alkyl bromide. The alkyl bromide should have a six-carbon chain and no branching at the carbon attached to the bromine atom. This ensures a straightforward substitution reaction. The correct alkyl bromide is 1-bromohexane (C6H13Br).
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. In the acetoacetic ester synthesis, ethyl acetoacetate is treated with a base (e.g., sodium ethoxide) to form an enolate ion, which then reacts with 1-bromohexane in an SN2 reaction. Subsequent hydrolysis and decarboxylation yield 2-octanone as the final product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis

Acetoacetic ester synthesis is a method for forming ketones from acetoacetic ester and an alkyl halide. This reaction involves the nucleophilic substitution of the ester enolate with an alkyl halide, leading to the formation of a β-keto ester. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the appropriate alkyl bromide to use for synthesizing specific ketones.
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Enolate Formation

Enolate formation is a key step in acetoacetic ester synthesis, where a base abstracts a proton from the α-carbon of the acetoacetic ester, generating a resonance-stabilized enolate ion. This enolate acts as a nucleophile, allowing it to react with an alkyl halide. Recognizing how to form and utilize enolates is essential for predicting the products of the synthesis.
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Alkyl Halide Selection

The selection of the appropriate alkyl halide is critical in acetoacetic ester synthesis, as it determines the structure of the final ketone product. The alkyl halide must have a carbon chain that, when added to the enolate, results in the desired ketone. Understanding the structure of the target ketone, such as 2-octanone, helps in identifying the correct alkyl bromide to use in the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:

b.

57
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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide(s) should be used in the malonic ester synthesis of each of the following carboxylic acids?

a. propanoic acid

b. 2-methylpropanoic acid

881
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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? c. 4-phenyl-2-butanone

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Textbook Question

Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:

d.

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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? a. 2-pentanone

1020
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Textbook Question

Explain why the following carboxylic acids cannot be prepared by a malonic ester synthesis:

c.

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