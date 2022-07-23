Textbook Question
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone
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What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. ethyl acetoacetate
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? c. 4-phenyl-2-butanone
Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. a-methylmalonic acid
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
d.
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? a. 2-pentanone