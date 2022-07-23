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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 43d
Chapter 18, Problem 43d

Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
d. Chemical reaction diagram showing the synthesis of a compound from given starting materials, including structural formulas and arrows.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the target compound and identify the functional groups present. Determine the transformations required to convert the starting material into the target compound.
Examine the starting material and assess its structure. Identify the functional groups and carbon skeleton to determine how it can be modified to achieve the target compound.
Plan the synthesis by selecting appropriate reactions for each transformation. Consider reagents, reaction conditions, and intermediates that will lead to the desired product.
Write out the step-by-step reaction sequence, ensuring that each step is chemically feasible and leads closer to the target compound. Include any necessary purification or isolation steps for intermediates.
Verify the synthesis by checking that the carbon skeleton and functional groups in the target compound match the final product of the proposed reaction sequence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Synthesis

Organic synthesis is the process of constructing complex organic molecules from simpler ones through a series of chemical reactions. It involves understanding reaction mechanisms, functional group transformations, and the strategic selection of reagents and conditions to achieve the desired product. Mastery of synthesis is crucial for chemists to design pathways for creating pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and other organic compounds.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. Understanding mechanisms is essential for predicting the products of reactions and for designing synthetic routes. Key concepts include nucleophiles, electrophiles, and the role of catalysts, which help to elucidate how reactants are converted into products.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is vital in organic chemistry as they dictate the reactivity and properties of compounds. Common functional groups include alcohols, amines, and carboxylic acids, and understanding their behavior is essential for planning synthetic strategies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone

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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each of the following:

a. ethyl acetoacetate

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Textbook Question

Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:

b.

57
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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each of the following:

c. a β-keto ester

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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? c. 4-phenyl-2-butanone

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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each of the following:

b. a-methylmalonic acid

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