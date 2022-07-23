Which of the following esters cannot undergo a Claisen condensation?

Textbook Question
What two carbonyl compounds are required for the synthesis of morachalcone A, via a Claisen–Schmidt condensation?
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What two carbonyl compounds are required for the synthesis of morachalcone A, via a Claisen–Schmidt condensation?
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Write the mechanism for the reaction of a 1,7-diester with an alkoxide ion to form a cyclic b-keto ester.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
Can 2,4-pentanedione undergo an intramolecular aldol addition? If so, why? If not, why not?
Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared from methyl phenyl ketone:
c.