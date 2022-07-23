Which of the following esters cannot undergo a Claisen condensation?

Step 1: Recall the requirements for a Claisen condensation. Claisen condensation involves the reaction of two ester molecules or one ester and one ketone molecule in the presence of a strong base, typically an alkoxide. The reaction requires the ester to have at least one alpha-hydrogen (a hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group). This alpha-hydrogen is necessary for enolate formation, which is a key intermediate in the reaction.