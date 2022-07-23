Which of the following compounds decarboxylates when heated?

Textbook Question
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
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Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d. diethyl 1,2-benzenedicarboxylate + sodium ethoxide: (1) slow addition of ethyl acetate; (2) HCl
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
c. acetone + LDA/THF: (1) slow addition of ethyl acetate; (2) HCl
Draw the products of the following reactions: e. diethyl malonate: (1) sodium ethoxide; (2) isobutyl bromide; (3) HCl, H2O + heat
The 1H NMR chemical shifts of nitromethane, dinitromethane, and trinitromethane are at δ6.10, δ4.33, and δ7.52. Match each chemical shift with the compound. Explain how chemical shift correlates with pKa.