Enolate Formation

Enolate formation is a key reaction in organic chemistry where a base abstracts a proton from an alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, resulting in the formation of an enolate ion. This ion is resonance-stabilized and can act as a nucleophile in subsequent reactions. In the given reaction, LDA (Lithium diisopropylamide) is used as a strong base to generate the enolate at low temperatures, which is crucial for controlling the reaction pathway.