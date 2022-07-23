Textbook Question
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
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Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
An aldol addition can be catalyzed by acids as well as by bases. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol addition of propanal.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Which of the following compounds decarboxylates when heated?
Draw the products of the following reactions: e. diethyl malonate: (1) sodium ethoxide; (2) isobutyl bromide; (3) HCl, H2O + heat
The 1H NMR chemical shifts of nitromethane, dinitromethane, and trinitromethane are at δ6.10, δ4.33, and δ7.52. Match each chemical shift with the compound. Explain how chemical shift correlates with pKa.