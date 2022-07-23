Esterification Reaction

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. In this context, diethyl 1,2-benzenedicarboxylate reacts with sodium ethoxide, which acts as a base, facilitating the nucleophilic attack of ethyl acetate on the carbonyl carbon of the ester. This reaction is crucial for understanding how the products are formed in the given reaction sequence.