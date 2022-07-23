Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. In this case, the alkoxide ion acts as the nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon of the diester, leading to the formation of a cyclic structure. Familiarity with this mechanism is essential for understanding how cyclic b-keto esters are formed.