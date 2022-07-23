Textbook Question
Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
b.
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Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
b.
Which of the following esters cannot undergo a Claisen condensation?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Can 2,4-pentanedione undergo an intramolecular aldol addition? If so, why? If not, why not?
Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
a.
Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared from methyl phenyl ketone:
c.