Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene
For each of the statements in Column I, choose a substituent from Column II that fits the description for the compound on the right:
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Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
d. o-methylaniline + benzenediazonium chloride
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. m-chlorobenzoic acid
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
a. benzoic acid + HNO3/H2SO4
b. isopropylbenzene + Cl2 + FeCl3
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
c. p-xylene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3 followed by H2O