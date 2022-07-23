Reactivity of Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds, such as benzene, are characterized by their stability due to resonance and delocalized electrons. However, their reactivity can be influenced by the nature of the substituents and the conditions of the reaction. In this case, the presence of excess benzene and a strong Lewis acid like AlCl3 can enhance the reactivity of benzene, allowing it to undergo substitution with the electrophile generated from dichloromethane.