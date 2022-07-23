Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. 4-bromo-1-chloro-2-methylbenzene
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. 4-bromo-1-chloro-2-methylbenzene
Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene
For each of the statements in Column I, choose a substituent from Column II that fits the description for the compound on the right:
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. p-nitrobenzenesulfonic acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. m-chlorobenzoic acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
f. m-chlorostyrene