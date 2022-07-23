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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 45g
Chapter 19, Problem 45g

Draw the structure for each of the following:
g. o-nitroanisole

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the name 'o-nitroanisole': The prefix 'o-' stands for 'ortho', which indicates that the substituents on the benzene ring are adjacent to each other (1,2-positions). The 'nitro' group (-NO₂) and the 'anisole' group (methoxy group, -OCH₃) are the substituents.
Start with the benzene ring as the base structure. Benzene is a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds.
Place the methoxy group (-OCH₃) on one of the carbons of the benzene ring. This is the defining feature of anisole.
Add the nitro group (-NO₂) to the carbon adjacent to the one with the methoxy group. This placement corresponds to the 'ortho' (o-) position.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the benzene ring has six carbons, alternating double bonds, and the substituents (methoxy and nitro groups) are correctly placed in the 1,2-positions relative to each other.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are a class of cyclic compounds that follow Huckel's rule, which states that they must have a planar structure with a specific number of pi electrons (4n + 2, where n is a non-negative integer). These compounds exhibit unique stability due to resonance, making them distinct from aliphatic compounds. Understanding the structure of aromatic compounds is essential for drawing and interpreting their chemical structures.
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Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a benzene ring influence its reactivity and the positions where new substituents can be added. In the case of o-nitroanisole, the nitro group (-NO2) is a strong electron-withdrawing group that directs incoming substituents to the ortho and para positions relative to itself. Recognizing these effects is crucial for accurately depicting the structure of substituted aromatic compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In o-nitroanisole, the methoxy group (-OCH3) and the nitro group (-NO2) are key functional groups that define its chemical behavior. Understanding these groups helps in predicting the properties and reactivity of the compound, as well as in drawing its correct structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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For each of the statements in Column I, choose a substituent from Column II that fits the description for the compound on the right:

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

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