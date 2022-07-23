Textbook Question
What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?
c. dichloromethane + AlCl3
1667
views
What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?
c. dichloromethane + AlCl3
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. 4-bromo-1-chloro-2-methylbenzene
For each of the statements in Column I, choose a substituent from Column II that fits the description for the compound on the right:
<IMAGE>
Draw the structure for each of the following:
g. o-nitroanisole
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. m-chlorobenzoic acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
f. m-chlorostyrene