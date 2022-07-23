Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

The IUPAC nomenclature system provides a standardized way to name organic compounds based on their structure. For 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene, the name indicates that two chlorine atoms are attached to the benzene ring at the 2nd and 4th positions, and a methyl group is also present. Familiarity with this naming convention is vital for interpreting and constructing chemical structures correctly.