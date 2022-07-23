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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 45h
Chapter 19, Problem 45h

Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent structure: The name '2,4-dichloromethylbenzene' indicates that the parent structure is benzene, which is a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds.
Determine the substituents: The name specifies two substituents, both of which are chloromethyl groups (-CH2Cl). These groups are attached to the benzene ring.
Assign the positions of the substituents: The numbers '2' and '4' indicate the positions on the benzene ring where the chloromethyl groups are attached. Position '1' is typically assigned to one of the carbons in the benzene ring, and the numbering proceeds around the ring to minimize the locants.
Draw the benzene ring: Represent the benzene ring as a hexagon with alternating double bonds. Ensure that the positions '2' and '4' are clearly marked for substituent placement.
Attach the substituents: At position '2', draw a -CH2Cl group attached to the benzene ring. Similarly, at position '4', attach another -CH2Cl group. Verify that the structure matches the name '2,4-dichloromethylbenzene'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benzene Structure

Benzene is a cyclic hydrocarbon with a formula of C6H6, characterized by a ring of six carbon atoms with alternating double bonds, often represented as a hexagon with a circle inside. This structure exhibits resonance, meaning the electrons are delocalized, contributing to its stability and unique chemical properties. Understanding the basic structure of benzene is essential for drawing substituted derivatives like 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene.
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Substitution Reactions

In organic chemistry, substitution reactions involve replacing one atom or group in a molecule with another. In the case of benzene derivatives, electrophilic aromatic substitution is a common mechanism where substituents like chlorine can replace hydrogen atoms on the benzene ring. Recognizing how and where substitutions occur is crucial for accurately drawing the structure of compounds like 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene.
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Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

The IUPAC nomenclature system provides a standardized way to name organic compounds based on their structure. For 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene, the name indicates that two chlorine atoms are attached to the benzene ring at the 2nd and 4th positions, and a methyl group is also present. Familiarity with this naming convention is vital for interpreting and constructing chemical structures correctly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?

c. dichloromethane + AlCl3

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

e. 4-bromo-1-chloro-2-methylbenzene

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Textbook Question

For each of the statements in Column I, choose a substituent from Column II that fits the description for the compound on the right:

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

i. m-chlorobenzoic acid

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

f. m-chlorostyrene

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