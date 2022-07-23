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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 46
Chapter 19, Problem 46

For each of the statements in Column I, choose a substituent from Column II that fits the description for the compound on the right:
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Analyze the problem: The task involves matching substituents from Column II to the descriptions provided in Column I for a given compound. This requires understanding the chemical properties and effects of substituents on the compound.
Step 1: Review the descriptions in Column I. These descriptions may refer to electronic effects (e.g., electron-donating or electron-withdrawing), steric effects, or specific reactivity patterns of substituents.
Step 2: Examine the substituents listed in Column II. Identify their electronic and steric properties. For example, determine if a substituent is an electron-donating group (EDG) or an electron-withdrawing group (EWG), and consider their size and bulkiness.
Step 3: Consider the compound on the right. Analyze its structure and functional groups to determine how substituents from Column II would interact with it. For example, think about resonance effects, inductive effects, or steric hindrance.
Step 4: Match each description in Column I to the most appropriate substituent from Column II based on the analysis. Ensure that the chosen substituent aligns with the chemical behavior described in Column I and its interaction with the compound on the right.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substituents in Organic Chemistry

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. They can significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. Understanding the nature of different substituents, such as their electronegativity, steric effects, and resonance capabilities, is crucial for predicting how they will interact in chemical reactions.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2). Recognizing functional groups helps in identifying the reactivity and properties of organic compounds, which is essential for selecting appropriate substituents.
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Structure-Activity Relationship (SAR)

Structure-Activity Relationship (SAR) refers to the relationship between the chemical structure of a molecule and its biological activity. In organic chemistry, understanding SAR allows chemists to predict how changes in substituents can affect the behavior of a compound. This concept is vital when choosing substituents that will enhance desired properties or activities in a compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?

c. dichloromethane + AlCl3

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

h. 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

g. o-nitroanisole

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

i. m-chlorobenzoic acid

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Textbook Question

Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:

a. benzoic acid + HNO3/H2SO4

b. isopropylbenzene + Cl2 + FeCl3

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Textbook Question

Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:

c. p-xylene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3 followed by H2O

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