Textbook Question
What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?
c. dichloromethane + AlCl3
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What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?
c. dichloromethane + AlCl3
Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. 2,4-dichloromethylbenzene
Draw the structure for each of the following:
g. o-nitroanisole
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. m-chlorobenzoic acid
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
a. benzoic acid + HNO3/H2SO4
b. isopropylbenzene + Cl2 + FeCl3
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
c. p-xylene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3 followed by H2O