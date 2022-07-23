Textbook Question
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.
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For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.
Why is anisole nitrated more rapidly than thioanisole under the same conditions?
Describe two ways to prepare anisole from benzene.
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
a.
b.
Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:
What are the products of the following reactions?
f.