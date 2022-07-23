Analyze the electron-donating or withdrawing effects of the substituents: The methoxy group (-OCH₃) in anisole is an electron-donating group due to the lone pairs on the oxygen atom, which can participate in resonance with the benzene ring. In contrast, the thiomethyl group (-SCH₃) in thioanisole is less effective at donating electrons because sulfur is less electronegative and less efficient at resonance donation compared to oxygen.