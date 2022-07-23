Textbook Question
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.
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For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.
Which of the following compounds reacts with HBr more rapidly?
Describe two ways to prepare anisole from benzene.
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
e.
f.
Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:
An aromatic hydrocarbon with a molecular formula of C13H20 has an 1H NMR spectrum with a signal at ~7 ppm that integrates to 5H. It also has two singlets; one of the singlets has 1.5 times the area of the second. What is the structure of the aromatic hydrocarbon?