Describe two ways to prepare anisole from benzene.

Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds reacts with HBr more rapidly?
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Which of the following compounds reacts with HBr more rapidly?
Why is anisole nitrated more rapidly than thioanisole under the same conditions?
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
e.
f.
Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:
An aromatic hydrocarbon with a molecular formula of C13H20 has an 1H NMR spectrum with a signal at ~7 ppm that integrates to 5H. It also has two singlets; one of the singlets has 1.5 times the area of the second. What is the structure of the aromatic hydrocarbon?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
a. N,N,N-trimethylanilinium iodide