Describe two ways to prepare anisole from benzene.

Methoxy Group Introduction

The methoxy group (-OCH3) is a common functional group in organic chemistry that can be introduced into aromatic compounds through various methods. In the context of preparing anisole, the methoxy group can be introduced via the reaction of benzene with dimethyl sulfate or methyl iodide in the presence of a base, leading to the formation of anisole. Understanding the reactivity and stability of the methoxy group is crucial for predicting the outcomes of these reactions.