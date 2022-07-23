Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 58c,d
Chapter 19, Problem 58c,d

For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the substituents on the benzene ring for compound c. The substituents are -OCH3 (methoxy group) and -Cl (chlorine). The methoxy group is an electron-donating group (activating, ortho/para-directing), while chlorine is an electron-withdrawing group (deactivating, ortho/para-directing). The methoxy group will dominate the directing effects due to its stronger activation.
Step 2: Predict the nitration sites for compound c. The methoxy group directs nitration to the ortho and para positions relative to itself. The chlorine group also directs nitration to its ortho and para positions, but its effect is weaker. Therefore, the nitration will primarily occur at the ortho and para positions relative to the methoxy group.
Step 3: Analyze the substituents on the benzene ring for compound d. The substituents are -OH (hydroxy group) and -COOH (carboxylic acid group). The hydroxy group is an electron-donating group (activating, ortho/para-directing), while the carboxylic acid group is an electron-withdrawing group (deactivating, meta-directing). The hydroxy group will dominate the directing effects due to its stronger activation.
Step 4: Predict the nitration sites for compound d. The hydroxy group directs nitration to the ortho and para positions relative to itself. The carboxylic acid group directs nitration to the meta position relative to itself, but its effect is weaker. Therefore, the nitration will primarily occur at the ortho and para positions relative to the hydroxy group.
Step 5: Summarize the nitration sites. For compound c, nitration occurs at the ortho and para positions relative to the methoxy group. For compound d, nitration occurs at the ortho and para positions relative to the hydroxy group.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is crucial for understanding how compounds react with nitrating agents like HNO3 in the presence of H2SO4, which generates the nitronium ion (NO2+), the active electrophile in nitration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
EAS Review

Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to the special stability and reactivity of certain cyclic compounds that follow Huckel's rule, which states that a compound must have (4n + 2) π electrons to be considered aromatic. This property influences the positions on the ring that are susceptible to electrophilic attack, making it essential to identify which carbons can be nitrated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:19
Intro to Aromaticity

Regioselectivity in Nitration

Regioselectivity in nitration describes the preference of the electrophile to attack specific positions on the aromatic ring, influenced by substituents already present. Electron-donating groups activate the ring and direct substitution to ortho and para positions, while electron-withdrawing groups direct it to the meta position, which is critical for predicting the outcome of the nitration reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:09
EAS Nitration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

c.

d.

1112
views
Textbook Question

Why is anisole nitrated more rapidly than thioanisole under the same conditions?

1379
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:

e.

f.

1089
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:

a.

b.

789
views
Textbook Question

Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:

788
views
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

f.

1316
views
1
rank