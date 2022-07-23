Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
d.
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What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
d.
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
e.
f.
Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:
What are the products of the following reactions?
f.
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
f. bromobenzene, chlorobenzene, fluorobenzene, iodobenzene