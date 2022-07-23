Directing Effects of Substituents

Substituents on an aromatic ring can either be electron-donating or electron-withdrawing, affecting the position where new substituents are added during EAS. Electron-donating groups (like -OH or -OCH3) direct incoming electrophiles to the ortho and para positions, while electron-withdrawing groups (like -NO2 or -CF3) direct them to the meta position. Understanding these directing effects is essential for predicting the outcome of nitration reactions.