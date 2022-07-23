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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 57c,d
Chapter 19, Problem 57c,d

What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction occurring in each case (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, oxidation, reduction, etc.). This will help determine the mechanism and the products.
Analyze the reactants provided in each reaction. Look for functional groups, stereochemistry, and any reagents or catalysts mentioned that might influence the reaction pathway.
For part (c), determine the specific reaction mechanism based on the reactants and reagents. For example, if a strong base is present, it might suggest an elimination reaction (E2 or E1). If a nucleophile is present, it might suggest a substitution reaction (SN1 or SN2).
For part (d), follow a similar approach. Consider the functional groups in the reactants and the role of any reagents. For example, if an oxidizing agent is present, it might indicate an oxidation reaction. If a reducing agent is present, it might indicate a reduction reaction.
Draw the structures of the products for each reaction, ensuring that you account for regioselectivity, stereoselectivity, and any rearrangements that might occur during the reaction mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps predict the products of reactions and the conditions under which they occur.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds during reactions, as they dictate reactivity and the types of products formed.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It is essential for determining the amounts of substances consumed and produced, allowing chemists to predict yields and understand the quantitative relationships in reactions. Mastery of stoichiometry is vital for accurately answering questions about reaction products.
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Organic molecules in your everyday life.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

b. 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, 2,4-dinitrophenol, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

f.

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

e. p-methylnitrobenzene, 2-chloro-1-methyl-4-nitrobenzene, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloromethylbenzene

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Textbook Question

Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

f. bromobenzene, chlorobenzene, fluorobenzene, iodobenzene

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