Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
b. 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, 2,4-dinitrophenol, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
b. 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, 2,4-dinitrophenol, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
c.
d.
For each of the following compounds, indicate the ring carbon(s) that is/are nitrated when the compound is treated with HNO3/H2SO4:
a.
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
f.
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
e. p-methylnitrobenzene, 2-chloro-1-methyl-4-nitrobenzene, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloromethylbenzene
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
f. bromobenzene, chlorobenzene, fluorobenzene, iodobenzene