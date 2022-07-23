Analyze the substituents in the given compounds: - Benzene: No substituents, so it is the baseline for reactivity. - Ethylbenzene: The ethyl group is an EDG due to its inductive effect, slightly activating the ring. - Chlorobenzene: The chlorine atom is an EWG due to its inductive effect, but it also has a resonance effect that slightly activates the ring. - Nitrobenzene: The nitro group is a strong EWG, significantly deactivating the ring. - Anisole: The methoxy group (-OCH₃) is a strong EDG due to its resonance effect, highly activating the ring.