Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-hydroxybenzoic acid
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-hydroxybenzoic acid
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
b. 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, 2,4-dinitrophenol, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
e. p-methylnitrobenzene, 2-chloro-1-methyl-4-nitrobenzene, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloromethylbenzene
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
3.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
b. m-chloroethylbenzene
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
f. bromobenzene, chlorobenzene, fluorobenzene, iodobenzene