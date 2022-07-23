What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
d.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
d.
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
a. benzene, ethylbenzene, chlorobenzene, nitrobenzene, anisole
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-hydroxybenzoic acid
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
e. p-methylnitrobenzene, 2-chloro-1-methyl-4-nitrobenzene, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloromethylbenzene
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
b. m-chloroethylbenzene
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
f. bromobenzene, chlorobenzene, fluorobenzene, iodobenzene