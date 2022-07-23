Which of the following compounds reacts with HBr more rapidly?

Textbook Question
Why is anisole nitrated more rapidly than thioanisole under the same conditions?
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Why is anisole nitrated more rapidly than thioanisole under the same conditions?
Describe two ways to prepare anisole from benzene.
Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
g. p-dideuteriobenzene
An aromatic hydrocarbon with a molecular formula of C13H20 has an 1H NMR spectrum with a signal at ~7 ppm that integrates to 5H. It also has two singlets; one of the singlets has 1.5 times the area of the second. What is the structure of the aromatic hydrocarbon?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
a. N,N,N-trimethylanilinium iodide