Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 62
Chapter 19, Problem 62

Which of the following compounds reacts with HBr more rapidly?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the chemical structures provided. Both compounds contain a benzene ring with a substituent group attached to the ring and a vinyl group (-CH=CH2) attached to the benzene ring. The first compound has a methyl group (-CH3) attached to the benzene ring, while the second compound has a methoxy group (-CH3O) attached to the benzene ring.
Step 2: Consider the reactivity of the vinyl group (-CH=CH2) with HBr. The reaction typically proceeds via electrophilic addition, where the π-electrons of the double bond attack the proton (H+) from HBr, forming a carbocation intermediate.
Step 3: Evaluate the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction. The substituent groups on the benzene ring influence the carbocation stability through resonance and inductive effects. The methoxy group (-CH3O) is an electron-donating group via resonance, which stabilizes the carbocation more effectively than the methyl group (-CH3), which is only weakly electron-donating via inductive effects.
Step 4: Understand that the more stable the carbocation intermediate, the faster the reaction with HBr will proceed. Since the methoxy group stabilizes the carbocation more effectively, the compound with the methoxy group reacts more rapidly with HBr.
Step 5: Conclude that the compound with the methoxy group (-CH3O) attached to the benzene ring reacts with HBr more rapidly than the compound with the methyl group (-CH3) attached to the benzene ring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reactivity of Alkenes

The reactivity of alkenes with hydrogen halides like HBr is influenced by the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction. More substituted alkenes tend to form more stable carbocations, leading to faster reactions. Understanding the structure of the alkenes in question is crucial for predicting which will react more rapidly.
Recommended video:
2:09
Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in determining the rate of reaction with HBr. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary. The stability is influenced by the inductive effect and hyperconjugation from adjacent alkyl groups, making it essential to analyze the structure of the compounds involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that when HX (like HBr) adds to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of the reaction and is important for understanding the regioselectivity of the reaction, which can also influence the rate of reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:54
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is anisole nitrated more rapidly than thioanisole under the same conditions?

1379
views
Textbook Question

Describe two ways to prepare anisole from benzene.

1844
views
Textbook Question

Show two pairs of reagents that would each result in formation of the following compound:

788
views
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:

g. p-dideuteriobenzene

897
views
Textbook Question

An aromatic hydrocarbon with a molecular formula of C13H20 has an 1H NMR spectrum with a signal at ~7 ppm that integrates to 5H. It also has two singlets; one of the singlets has 1.5 times the area of the second. What is the structure of the aromatic hydrocarbon?

1236
views
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:

a. N,N,N-trimethylanilinium iodide

1313
views