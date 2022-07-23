Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Textbook Question
Rank imidazole, pyrrole, and benzene from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.
797
views
Rank imidazole, pyrrole, and benzene from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.
When pyrrole is added to a dilute solution of D2SO4 in D2O, 2-deuteriopyrrole is formed. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this compound.
Draw the product formed when pyridine reacts with ethyl bromide
What other product is formed in this reaction?
Rank the following compounds from easiest to hardest at removing a proton from its methyl substituent:
How do the mechanisms of the following reactions differ?