Textbook Question
Why is imidazole a stronger acid (pKa ~ 14.4) than pyrrole (pKa ~ 17)?
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Why is imidazole a stronger acid (pKa ~ 14.4) than pyrrole (pKa ~ 17)?
Imidazole boils at 257 °C, whereas N-methylimidazole boils at 199 °C. Explain the difference in boiling points.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
What other product is formed in this reaction?
Rank the following compounds from easiest to hardest at removing a proton from its methyl substituent:
What percent of imidazole is protonated at physiological pH (7.4)?