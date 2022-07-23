Textbook Question
One of the following compounds undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-3, and one undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-4. Which is which?
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One of the following compounds undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-3, and one undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-4. Which is which?
Name the following:
a.
b.
Name the following:
c.
Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction:
What are the products of the following reactions?
i.
Pyrrole reacts with excess para-(N,N-dimethylamino)benzaldehyde to form a highly colored compound. Draw the structure of the colored compound.