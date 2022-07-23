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Ch. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic CompoundsProblem 30a,b
Chapter 20, Problem 30a,b

Name the following:
a. Chemical structure of a benzene ring with chlorine and nitrogen substituents labeled.
b. Chemical structure of a benzene ring with an amine group, labeled with 'N' and 'H' for nitrogen and hydrogen.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure in part (i). The molecule contains a pyridine ring (a six-membered aromatic ring with one nitrogen atom) substituted with a bromine atom and an ethyl group. Identify the positions of the substituents relative to the nitrogen atom in the pyridine ring.
Step 2: Assign locants to the substituents in part (i). The nitrogen atom in the pyridine ring is position 1. The bromine atom is at position 3, and the ethyl group is at position 4. Use the lowest possible locants for naming.
Step 3: Combine the substituents and the parent name for part (i). The parent name is 'pyridine,' and the substituents are '3-bromo' and '4-ethyl.' Assemble the name in alphabetical order of the substituents.
Step 4: Analyze the structure in part (ii). The molecule contains a piperidine ring (a six-membered saturated ring with one nitrogen atom) substituted with a methyl group and an ethyl group. Identify the positions of the substituents relative to the nitrogen atom in the piperidine ring.
Step 5: Assign locants to the substituents in part (ii). The nitrogen atom in the piperidine ring is position 1. The methyl group is at position 2, and the ethyl group is at position 4. Use the lowest possible locants for naming. Combine the substituents and the parent name 'piperidine' in alphabetical order.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benzene Derivatives

Benzene derivatives are compounds that contain a benzene ring, which is a six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds. The presence of substituents, such as halogens or functional groups, can significantly alter the chemical properties and reactivity of the benzene ring. Understanding how to identify and name these derivatives is crucial in organic chemistry.
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Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds according to established rules, such as those set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This includes identifying the longest carbon chain, naming substituents, and determining the correct numbering of the carbon atoms to provide a unique and informative name for each compound.
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Substituent Effects

Substituent effects describe how different groups attached to a benzene ring can influence its reactivity and stability. For example, electron-donating groups can activate the ring towards electrophilic substitution, while electron-withdrawing groups can deactivate it. Recognizing these effects is essential for predicting the behavior of benzene derivatives in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

One of the following compounds undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-3, and one undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-4. Which is which?

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Textbook Question

Benzene undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions with aziridines in the presence of a Lewis acid such as AlCl3.

a. What are the major and minor products of the following reaction?

b. Would you expect epoxides to undergo similar reactions?

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

c.

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Textbook Question

What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

A tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form a tertiary amine oxide.

Tertiary amine oxides undergo a reaction similar to the Hofmann elimination reaction (Section 10.10), called a Cope elimination. In this reaction, a tertiary amine oxide, rather than a quaternary ammonium ion, undergoes elimination. A strong base is not needed for a Cope elimination because the amine oxide acts as its own base.

Does the Cope elimination have an alkene-like transition state or a carbanion-like transition state?

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Textbook Question

Pyrrole reacts with excess para-(N,N-dimethylamino)benzaldehyde to form a highly colored compound. Draw the structure of the colored compound.

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