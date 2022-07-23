One of the following compounds undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-3, and one undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution predominantly at C-4. Which is which?
Name the following:
a.
b.
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Key Concepts
Benzene Derivatives
Nomenclature of Organic Compounds
Substituent Effects
Benzene undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions with aziridines in the presence of a Lewis acid such as AlCl3.
a. What are the major and minor products of the following reaction?
b. Would you expect epoxides to undergo similar reactions?
Name the following:
c.
What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?
a.
b.
A tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form a tertiary amine oxide.
Tertiary amine oxides undergo a reaction similar to the Hofmann elimination reaction (Section 10.10), called a Cope elimination. In this reaction, a tertiary amine oxide, rather than a quaternary ammonium ion, undergoes elimination. A strong base is not needed for a Cope elimination because the amine oxide acts as its own base.
Does the Cope elimination have an alkene-like transition state or a carbanion-like transition state?
Pyrrole reacts with excess para-(N,N-dimethylamino)benzaldehyde to form a highly colored compound. Draw the structure of the colored compound.