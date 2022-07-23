Textbook Question
Name the following:
a.
b.
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Name the following:
a.
b.
Benzene undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions with aziridines in the presence of a Lewis acid such as AlCl3.
a. What are the major and minor products of the following reaction?
b. Would you expect epoxides to undergo similar reactions?
What are the products of the following reactions?
g.
Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction:
What are the products of the following reactions?
i.
Pyrrole reacts with excess para-(N,N-dimethylamino)benzaldehyde to form a highly colored compound. Draw the structure of the colored compound.