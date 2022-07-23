Step 2: Understand the directing effects of the substituents. The ketone group in the first compound is an electron-withdrawing group due to the electronegativity of oxygen and the resonance effect. Electron-withdrawing groups deactivate the aromatic ring and direct electrophilic substitution to the meta position (C-3 relative to the substituent). The amine group in the second compound is an electron-donating group due to the lone pair of electrons on nitrogen. Electron-donating groups activate the aromatic ring and direct electrophilic substitution to the ortho and para positions (C-2 and C-4 relative to the substituent).