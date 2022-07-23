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Ch. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic CompoundsProblem 16a
Chapter 20, Problem 16a

Imidazole boils at 257 °C, whereas N-methylimidazole boils at 199 °C. Explain the difference in boiling points.

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the molecular structures of imidazole and N-methylimidazole. Imidazole is a five-membered aromatic heterocyclic compound containing two nitrogen atoms, one of which is part of an NH group. N-methylimidazole is similar, but the NH group is replaced by an N-CH₃ group.
Step 2: Consider the role of hydrogen bonding in boiling points. Imidazole has an NH group capable of forming strong hydrogen bonds with other molecules, which increases intermolecular forces and raises the boiling point. N-methylimidazole lacks this NH group, so it cannot form hydrogen bonds as effectively.
Step 3: Evaluate the impact of the methyl group in N-methylimidazole. The methyl group is nonpolar and contributes to weaker van der Waals forces compared to the hydrogen bonding in imidazole. This results in a lower boiling point for N-methylimidazole.
Step 4: Discuss the overall intermolecular forces. Imidazole experiences both hydrogen bonding and van der Waals forces, while N-methylimidazole primarily relies on van der Waals forces. Stronger intermolecular forces in imidazole require more energy to overcome, leading to a higher boiling point.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in boiling points is primarily due to the presence of hydrogen bonding in imidazole, which is absent in N-methylimidazole due to the substitution of the NH group with a methyl group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties like boiling points. Stronger intermolecular forces, such as hydrogen bonding or dipole-dipole interactions, typically result in higher boiling points. In the case of imidazole and N-methylimidazole, the presence of additional methyl groups in N-methylimidazole alters the hydrogen bonding capabilities, affecting the overall strength of these forces.
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Molecular Structure and Polarity

The molecular structure and polarity of a compound significantly impact its boiling point. Imidazole has a planar structure with polar N-H bonds, allowing for effective hydrogen bonding. N-methylimidazole, however, has a methyl group that increases steric hindrance and reduces the molecule's ability to form strong hydrogen bonds, leading to a lower boiling point compared to imidazole.
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Molecular Polarity

Boiling Point and Molecular Weight

Boiling point is also influenced by molecular weight, as heavier molecules generally have higher boiling points due to increased van der Waals forces. However, in this case, the difference in boiling points between imidazole and N-methylimidazole is more significantly attributed to the changes in intermolecular forces and molecular structure rather than molecular weight alone, as both compounds have similar molecular weights.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank imidazole, pyrrole, and benzene from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.

797
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Textbook Question

Why is imidazole a stronger acid (pKa ~ 14.4) than pyrrole (pKa ~ 17)?

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Textbook Question

What other product is formed in this reaction?

671
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Textbook Question

Why is protonated pyrimidine (pKa = 1.0) more acidic than protonated pyridine (pKa = 5.2)?

1895
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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from easiest to hardest at removing a proton from its methyl substituent:

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Textbook Question

What percent of imidazole is protonated at physiological pH (7.4)?

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