Step 1: Begin by analyzing the structures of imidazole and pyrrole. Imidazole contains two nitrogen atoms in a five-membered aromatic ring, one of which is sp2-hybridized and part of the aromatic system, while the other is sp2-hybridized and has a lone pair that can act as a proton acceptor. Pyrrole, on the other hand, has one nitrogen atom in a five-membered aromatic ring, where the lone pair on nitrogen contributes to the aromaticity of the ring.