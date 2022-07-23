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Ch. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic CompoundsProblem 17
Chapter 20, Problem 17

Why is imidazole a stronger acid (pKa ~ 14.4) than pyrrole (pKa ~ 17)?

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the structures of imidazole and pyrrole. Imidazole contains two nitrogen atoms in a five-membered aromatic ring, one of which is sp2-hybridized and part of the aromatic system, while the other is sp2-hybridized and has a lone pair that can act as a proton acceptor. Pyrrole, on the other hand, has one nitrogen atom in a five-membered aromatic ring, where the lone pair on nitrogen contributes to the aromaticity of the ring.
Step 2: Consider the acidity of the compounds. Acidity is determined by the stability of the conjugate base formed after deprotonation. For imidazole, deprotonation occurs at the sp2-hybridized nitrogen, resulting in a conjugate base where the negative charge is delocalized over the aromatic ring, increasing stability. In pyrrole, deprotonation disrupts the aromaticity of the ring, making the conjugate base less stable.
Step 3: Evaluate the role of resonance stabilization. Imidazole's conjugate base benefits from resonance stabilization, as the negative charge can be delocalized across the ring and shared between the two nitrogen atoms. Pyrrole's conjugate base lacks this extensive resonance stabilization because the lone pair on nitrogen is integral to maintaining aromaticity.
Step 4: Examine the hybridization of the nitrogen atoms. In imidazole, the sp2-hybridized nitrogen is more electronegative than the sp3-hybridized nitrogen in pyrrole, making it more likely to donate a proton. This contributes to imidazole's stronger acidity compared to pyrrole.
Step 5: Conclude that the combination of resonance stabilization, preservation of aromaticity, and the electronegativity of the sp2-hybridized nitrogen in imidazole makes it a stronger acid (lower pKa) than pyrrole.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and pKa

Acidity refers to the ability of a compound to donate a proton (H+). The strength of an acid is quantitatively expressed by its pKa value; lower pKa values indicate stronger acids. Imidazole, with a pKa of 14.4, is a stronger acid than pyrrole, which has a pKa around 17, meaning imidazole more readily donates a proton.
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Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can distribute its electron density across multiple structures, enhancing stability. In imidazole, the conjugate base formed after deprotonation is resonance-stabilized by the adjacent nitrogen atoms, making it more stable and favoring proton loss compared to pyrrole, which has less effective resonance stabilization.
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Electronegativity of Nitrogen

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons. In imidazole, the presence of two nitrogen atoms in the ring increases the overall electronegativity, which stabilizes the negative charge on the conjugate base after deprotonation. In contrast, pyrrole has only one nitrogen, leading to less stabilization of the negative charge and a weaker acidic character.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank imidazole, pyrrole, and benzene from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.

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Textbook Question

Imidazole boils at 257 °C, whereas N-methylimidazole boils at 199 °C. Explain the difference in boiling points.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

Why is protonated pyrimidine (pKa = 1.0) more acidic than protonated pyridine (pKa = 5.2)?

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from easiest to hardest at removing a proton from its methyl substituent:

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Textbook Question

What percent of imidazole is protonated at physiological pH (7.4)?

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