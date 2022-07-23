Textbook Question
Rank imidazole, pyrrole, and benzene from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.
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Rank imidazole, pyrrole, and benzene from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.
Imidazole boils at 257 °C, whereas N-methylimidazole boils at 199 °C. Explain the difference in boiling points.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
Why is protonated pyrimidine (pKa = 1.0) more acidic than protonated pyridine (pKa = 5.2)?
Rank the following compounds from easiest to hardest at removing a proton from its methyl substituent:
What percent of imidazole is protonated at physiological pH (7.4)?