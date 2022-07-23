Butyric acid, the compound responsible for the unpleasant odor and taste of sour milk, has a pKa value of 4.82. What is its Ka value? Is it a stronger acid or a weaker acid than vitamin C?
Antacids are compounds that neutralize stomach acid. Write the equations that show how Milk of Magnesia, Alka-Seltzer, and Tums remove excess acid.
a. Milk of Magnesia: Mg(OH)2
b. Alka-Seltzer: KHCO3 and NaHCO3
c. Tums: CaCO3
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Neutralization
Chemical Equations
Common Antacid Compounds
Draw the conjugate acid of each of the following:
a. CH3CH2OH
b. CH3CH2O−
c.
a. Which is a stronger acid: one with a pKa of 5.2 or one with a pKa of 5.8?
b. Which is a stronger acid: one with an acid dissociation constant of 3.4 × 10−3 or one with an acid dissociation constant of 2.1 × 10−4?
a. Which is a stronger base: CH3COO− or HCOO−? (The pKa of CH3COOH is 4.8; the pKa of HCOOH is 3.8.)
b. Which is a stronger base: HO− or -NH2? (The pKa of H2O is 15.7; the pKa of NH3 is 36.)
c. Which is a stronger base: H2O or CH3OH? (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7; the pKa of CH3O+H2 is −2.5.)
Estimate the pKa values of the following compounds:
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CH2CH2N+H3
An acid has a Ka of 4.53 × 10−6 in water. What is its Keq for reaction with water in a dilute solution? ([H2O] = 55.5 M)