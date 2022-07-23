Draw the conjugate acid of each of the following:
a. CH3CH2OH
b. CH3CH2O−
c.
Draw the conjugate acid of each of the following:
a. CH3CH2OH
b. CH3CH2O−
c.
What is the conjugate base of each of the following?
1. NH3
2. HBr
3. HNO3
4. H2O
Antacids are compounds that neutralize stomach acid. Write the equations that show how Milk of Magnesia, Alka-Seltzer, and Tums remove excess acid.
a. Milk of Magnesia: Mg(OH)2
b. Alka-Seltzer: KHCO3 and NaHCO3
c. Tums: CaCO3
a. Which is a stronger acid: one with a pKa of 5.2 or one with a pKa of 5.8?
b. Which is a stronger acid: one with an acid dissociation constant of 3.4 × 10−3 or one with an acid dissociation constant of 2.1 × 10−4?
Estimate the pKa values of the following compounds:
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CH2CH2N+H3
An acid has a Ka of 4.53 × 10−6 in water. What is its Keq for reaction with water in a dilute solution? ([H2O] = 55.5 M)