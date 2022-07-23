For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
i. HON+H3 (pKa = 6.0)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
i. HON+H3 (pKa = 6.0)
Indicate whether an alcohol (ROH) with a pKa value of 15 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
3. pH = 7
4. pH = 10
5. pH = 13
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
e. +NH4 (pKa = 9.4)
f. HC≡N (pKa = 9.1)
Indicate whether an alcohol (ROH) with a pKa value of 15 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
1. pH = 1
2. pH = 3
3. pH = 5
Indicate whether a protonated amine (RN+H3) with a pKa value of 9 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
1. pH = 1
2. pH = 3
3. pH = 5
4. pH = 7
5. pH = 10
6. pH = 13
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
g. HNO2 (pKa = 3.4)
h. HNO3 (pKa = −1.3)