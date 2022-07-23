pH and pKa Relationship

The pH of a solution indicates its acidity or basicity, with lower values being more acidic. The pKa is a measure of the strength of an acid; it is the pH at which half of the acid is dissociated. When pH is lower than pKa, the protonated form predominates, while at higher pH, the deprotonated form is favored. Understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting the predominant form of an acid in solution.