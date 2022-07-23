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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 15
Chapter 3, Problem 15

Does methanol behave as an acid or a base when it reacts with methylamine?

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1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the functional groups in methanol and methylamine. Methanol (CH₃OH) contains a hydroxyl (-OH) group, while methylamine (CH₃NH₂) contains an amine (-NH₂) group.
Step 2: Recall the Brønsted-Lowry acid-base theory, which defines acids as proton (H⁺) donors and bases as proton acceptors. Analyze the ability of methanol and methylamine to donate or accept protons.
Step 3: Consider the hydroxyl group in methanol. The oxygen atom in the -OH group is electronegative, making the hydrogen atom slightly positive and capable of being donated as a proton (H⁺). This suggests methanol can act as a Brønsted-Lowry acid.
Step 4: Examine the amine group in methylamine. The nitrogen atom has a lone pair of electrons, which makes it capable of accepting a proton (H⁺). This indicates methylamine can act as a Brønsted-Lowry base.
Step 5: Conclude that when methanol reacts with methylamine, methanol behaves as an acid by donating a proton (H⁺), and methylamine behaves as a base by accepting the proton.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of substances in terms of proton (H+) transfer. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors, while bases are proton acceptors. Understanding this theory is crucial for analyzing the interaction between methanol and methylamine, as it determines which compound acts as an acid and which acts as a base in their reaction.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Methanol as a Weak Acid

Methanol (CH3OH) can act as a weak acid due to its ability to donate a proton to a stronger base. In the context of its reaction with methylamine, methanol can lose a proton, forming methoxide (CH3O-) and contributing to the acid-base equilibrium. Recognizing methanol's weak acidic properties is essential for predicting its behavior in this reaction.
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Methylamine as a Base

Methylamine (CH3NH2) is a weak base that can accept protons due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom. When reacting with methanol, methylamine can accept a proton, forming methylammonium (CH3NH3+). Understanding the basic nature of methylamine is key to determining the overall acid-base dynamics in their interaction.
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Nitrogenous Bases Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the acid–base reactions in [Section 2.3], compare the pKa values of the acids on either side of the equilibrium arrows to prove that the equilibrium lies in the direction indicated.

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Textbook Question

Draw the conjugate acid of each of the following:

a. CH3CH2OH

b. CH3CH2O

c.

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Textbook Question

For each of the acid–base reactions in [Section 2.3], compare the pKa values of the acids on either side of the equilibrium arrows to prove that the equilibrium lies in the direction indicated.

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4. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Ethyne (HC≡CH) has a pKa value of 25, water has a pKa value of 15.7, and ammonia (NH3) has a pKa value of 36. Draw the equation, showing equilibrium arrows that indicate whether reactants or products are favored, for the acid–base reaction of ethyne with

a. HO-.

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Textbook Question

a. Which is a stronger base: CH3COO or HCOO? (The pKa of CH3COOH is 4.8; the pKa of HCOOH is 3.8.)

b. Which is a stronger base: HO or -NH2? (The pKa of H2O is 15.7; the pKa of NH3 is 36.)

c. Which is a stronger base: H2O or CH3OH? (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7; the pKa of CH3O+H2 is −2.5.)

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Textbook Question

Estimate the pKa values of the following compounds:

c. CH3CH2COOH

d. CH3CH2CH2N+H3

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