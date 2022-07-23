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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Which of the following are not acids?
CH3COOH, CO2 , HNO2 , HCOOH, CCl4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an acid. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, an acid is a substance that can donate a proton (H⁺). Alternatively, in the Lewis theory, an acid is a substance that can accept an electron pair.
Step 2: Analyze each compound individually to determine if it can act as an acid. For example, CH₃COOH (acetic acid) contains a carboxylic acid group (-COOH), which is capable of donating a proton, making it an acid.
Step 3: Examine CO₂. Carbon dioxide does not have a proton to donate directly, but it can react with water to form carbonic acid (H₂CO₃). However, CO₂ itself is not considered an acid under the Brønsted-Lowry definition.
Step 4: Evaluate HNO₂ (nitrous acid) and HCOOH (formic acid). Both contain hydrogen atoms bonded to electronegative groups, making them capable of donating protons and thus qualifying as acids.
Step 5: Assess CCl₄ (carbon tetrachloride). This compound is a nonpolar molecule with no hydrogen atoms to donate as protons and no ability to accept electron pairs, so it is not an acid under either the Brønsted-Lowry or Lewis definitions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Their Properties

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. Common examples include acetic acid (CH3COOH) and nitric acid (HNO2). Understanding the properties of acids helps in identifying which compounds in a list can act as acids.
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Brønsted-Lowry Acid-Base Theory

The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. This concept is crucial for determining whether a substance is an acid based on its ability to release protons in solution. For instance, carbon dioxide (CO2) does not donate protons, making it a non-acidic compound.
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The Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.

Non-Acidic Compounds

Non-acidic compounds do not exhibit the properties of acids, such as proton donation. For example, carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) is a non-polar solvent and does not participate in acid-base reactions. Recognizing non-acidic compounds is essential for correctly answering questions about acidity in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction: HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br + HC≡N

a. What is the acid on the left side of the equation?

b. What is the base on the left side of the equation?

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Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction:

HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br+ HC≡N

c. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the left?

d. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the left?

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views
Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction:

HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br+ HC≡N

g. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the right?

h. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the right?

1201
views