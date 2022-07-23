Textbook Question
Consider the following reaction: HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
a. What is the acid on the left side of the equation?
b. What is the base on the left side of the equation?
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Consider the following reaction: HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
a. What is the acid on the left side of the equation?
b. What is the base on the left side of the equation?
Consider the following reaction:
HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
c. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the left?
d. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the left?
Consider the following reaction:
HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
g. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the right?
h. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the right?