At what pH does 80% of the acid exist in its acidic form?

Textbook Question
Given that pH + pOH = 14 and that the concentration of water in a solution of water is 55.5 M, show that the pKa of water is 15.7. (Hint: pOH=−log [HO−])
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Given that pH + pOH = 14 and that the concentration of water in a solution of water is 55.5 M, show that the pKa of water is 15.7. (Hint: pOH=−log [HO−])
How could you separate a mixture of the following compounds? The reagents available to you are water, ether, 1.0 M HCl, and 1.0 M NaOH.
If an acid with a pKa of 5.3 is in an aqueous solution of pH 5.7, what percentage of the acid is present in its acidic form?