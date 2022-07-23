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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 49
Chapter 3, Problem 49

Write the equation that shows how a buffer made by dissolving CH3COOH and CH3COONa+ in water prevents the pH of a solution from changing appreciably when
a. a small amount of H+ is added to the solution.
b. a small amount of HO is added to the solution.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a buffer solution. A buffer solution resists changes in pH when small amounts of acid (H⁺) or base (OH⁻) are added. In this case, the buffer is composed of acetic acid (CH₃COOH, a weak acid) and its conjugate base, acetate ion (CH₃COO⁻), provided by CH₃COONa.
Step 2: Write the equilibrium reaction for acetic acid in water: CH₃COOH ⇌ CH₃COO⁻ + H⁺. This equilibrium shows how acetic acid can donate protons (H⁺) and how acetate ion can accept protons.
Step 3: Address part (a): When a small amount of H⁺ is added to the solution, the acetate ion (CH₃COO⁻) reacts with the added H⁺ to form acetic acid (CH₃COOH). The reaction is: CH₃COO⁻ + H⁺ → CH₃COOH. This prevents the pH from decreasing significantly.
Step 4: Address part (b): When a small amount of OH⁻ is added to the solution, the acetic acid (CH₃COOH) reacts with the OH⁻ to form water and acetate ion (CH₃COO⁻). The reaction is: CH₃COOH + OH⁻ → CH₃COO⁻ + H₂O. This prevents the pH from increasing significantly.
Step 5: Summarize the buffer action: The buffer works by utilizing the equilibrium between CH₃COOH and CH₃COO⁻. When H⁺ is added, CH₃COO⁻ neutralizes it, and when OH⁻ is added, CH₃COOH neutralizes it. This dynamic equilibrium maintains the pH of the solution within a narrow range.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

Buffer solutions are mixtures that resist changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added. They typically consist of a weak acid and its conjugate base, or a weak base and its conjugate acid. In this case, acetic acid (CH3COOH) and its conjugate base acetate (CH3COO−) form a buffer that stabilizes the pH of the solution.
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Weak Acid and Conjugate Base Reaction

When a weak acid like acetic acid is present in a solution, it can donate protons (H+) to neutralize added bases. Conversely, the conjugate base (acetate ion) can accept protons to neutralize added acids. This dynamic equilibrium allows the buffer to maintain a relatively constant pH despite the addition of small amounts of H+ or OH−.
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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a buffer solution to the concentration of the weak acid and its conjugate base. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A−]/[HA]), where [A−] is the concentration of the conjugate base and [HA] is the concentration of the weak acid. This equation helps predict how the pH will change with the addition of acids or bases.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the data in Problem 47:

b. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?

1016
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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Use curved arrows to show where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up.

a.

b.

1610
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1
rank
Textbook Question

Given the data in Problem 47:

a. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?

671
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Textbook Question

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?

a. CH3OH

b. +NH4

1555
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate the pH at which

b. more than 99% of the compound is in a form that possesses a charge.

    1. CH3CH2COOH (pKa = 4.9)

    2. CH3N+H3 (pKa = 10.7)

840
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Textbook Question

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?

c. CH3N+H3

d. BF3

1246
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