Given the data in Problem 47:
b. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
Given the data in Problem 47:
b. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
Draw the products of the following reactions. Use curved arrows to show where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up.
a.
b.
Given the data in Problem 47:
a. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
a. CH3OH
b. +NH4
For each of the following compounds, indicate the pH at which
b. more than 99% of the compound is in a form that possesses a charge.
1. CH3CH2COOH (pKa = 4.9)
2. CH3N+H3 (pKa = 10.7)
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
c. CH3N+H3
d. BF3