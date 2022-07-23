What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3
Explain the relative acidities.
Given the data in Problem 47:
b. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
Draw the products of the following reactions. Use curved arrows to show where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up.
a.
b.
Write the equation that shows how a buffer made by dissolving CH3COOH and CH3COO−Na+ in water prevents the pH of a solution from changing appreciably when
a. a small amount of H+ is added to the solution.
b. a small amount of HO− is added to the solution.
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
c. CH3N+H3
d. BF3