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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 52a,b
Chapter 3, Problem 52a,b

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?
a. CH3OH
b. +NH4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction of CH3OH (methanol) with HO− (hydroxide ion). Methanol is a weak acid, and hydroxide ion is a strong base. The hydroxide ion can deprotonate the hydroxyl group (-OH) of methanol, forming methoxide ion (CH3O−) and water (H2O). Write the reaction as: CH3OH + HO− → CH3O− + H2O.
Step 2: Consider the reaction of +NH4 (ammonium ion) with HO−. The ammonium ion is a weak acid, and hydroxide ion is a strong base. The hydroxide ion can deprotonate the ammonium ion, forming ammonia (NH3) and water (H2O). Write the reaction as: +NH4 + HO− → NH3 + H2O.
Step 3: For both reactions, identify the acid-base pairs. In the first reaction, CH3OH is the acid, and CH3O− is its conjugate base. In the second reaction, +NH4 is the acid, and NH3 is its conjugate base.
Step 4: Confirm that the reactions proceed in the direction that favors the formation of the weaker acid and base. In both cases, the products (CH3O− and NH3) are weaker bases compared to the reactants (HO−), and the reactions are thermodynamically favorable.
Step 5: Summarize the products formed. For part (a), the products are CH3O− and H2O. For part (b), the products are NH3 and H2O. Ensure the reactions are balanced and consistent with acid-base chemistry principles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile, such as hydroxide ion (HO−), attacks a carbon atom, replacing a leaving group. In the case of CH3OH (methanol), the hydroxide ion can replace the hydroxyl group, leading to the formation of methoxide ion (CH3O−). Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving nucleophiles.
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Ammonium Ion Reactivity

The ammonium ion (NH4+) is a positively charged species that can participate in acid-base reactions. When it reacts with HO−, it can undergo deprotonation, resulting in the formation of ammonia (NH3) and water. Recognizing the behavior of ammonium ions in the presence of strong bases is essential for predicting the outcome of such reactions.
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Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between species. In this context, HO− acts as a strong base, capable of accepting protons from acids like NH4+. Understanding the principles of acid-base chemistry helps in predicting the products formed when different organic compounds interact with hydroxide ions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?

e. +CH3

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Explain the relative acidities.

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Given the data in Problem 47:

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Draw the products of the following reactions. Use curved arrows to show where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up.

a.

b.

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Write the equation that shows how a buffer made by dissolving CH3COOH and CH3COONa+ in water prevents the pH of a solution from changing appreciably when

a. a small amount of H+ is added to the solution.

b. a small amount of HO is added to the solution.

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Textbook Question

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?

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d. BF3

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