What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
b. D-galactose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
b. D-galactose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
c. D-ribose?
Identify the sugar in each description.
c. A ketose that, when reduced with NaBH4, forms D-altritol and D-allitol.
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
a. D-glucose?
Identify the sugar in each description.
b. A sugar that is not D-altrose forms D-altraric acid when it is oxidized with nitric acid.
D-Xylose and D-lyxose are formed when d-threose undergoes a Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. D-Xylose is oxidized to an optically inactive aldaric acid, whereas D-lyxose forms an optically active aldaric acid. What are the structures of D-xylose and D-lyxose?